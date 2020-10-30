Former Polish FM on US elections and the EU: 'It would be much easier to work with Biden'

It’s been a turbulent week in Europe, with new coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, ongoing mass protests in Poland over abortion rights, and a deadly attack on worshippers at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice. And there could soon be a new transatlantic partnership in the offing, depending on the result of the US presidential election. Joining us to give his take on all these issues is Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish foreign minister, now MEP for the centre-right opposition party Civic Platform and chair of the European Parliament's Delegation to the United States.