Former Ninnekah basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges, sentenced to 40 years

ABC News

Special Counsel Jack Smith raised new conflict of interest concerns Wednesday about another attorney representing one of former President Trump's co-defendants in his classified documents case in Florida, according to a court filing. Smith's office asked Judge Aileen Cannon to hold a hearing on conflicts that could be posed by attorney John Irving's representation of Carlos De Oliveira -- the property manager charged with obstruction offenses in the latest superseding indictment brought by Smith -- given Irving's representation of at least three witnesses that the special counsel intends to call at trial.