Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov Died of 'Apparent Suicide' in Miami: Police
The 42-year-old had been dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka since 2021
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died in "an apparent suicide," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday. He was 42.
Police investigating the death of the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka have described it as an "apparent suicide" and that they have found no evidence of "foul play". Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian former professional hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, at the age of 42 on Monday. Sabalenka - currently ranked world number two by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) - is in the city and is scheduled to play her first match in the Miami Open on Friday.
Richard Wolowicz/Getty ImagesKonstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, and the boyfriend of tennis champ Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “an apparent suicide.”At 12:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, “in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Daily Beast.“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the inve
Konstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, has died at the age of 42 in an “apparent suicide,” according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
