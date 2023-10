CBC

Marjorie Dwyer lost almost 200 pounds in less than three years. At the age of 78, she feels like she's accomplished a lifelong goal. (Submitted by Marjorie Dwyer)After more than 50 years of attempting to lose weight for her health, Marjorie Dwyer was finally able to shed 174 pounds and reach her goal weight — at the age of 78. Dwyer achieved her goal through the non-profit weight-loss organization TOPS — which stands for "take off pounds sensibly" — where she has been a member for 49 years."It w