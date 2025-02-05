Former NFL RB Todd Gurley predicts Saquon Barkley will have 'great game' in Super Bowl LIX
Former NFL RB Todd Gurley predicts Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will have "great game" on Super Bowl LIX.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Carson Wentz is back to the Super Bowl, with a familiar opponent.
This episode of McCoy & Van Noy dives into the Super Bowl LIX matchup set for Sunday, as well as interviews with Rams WR Puka Nacua, Saints DE Cams Jordan and journalist Bomani Jones all live from Radio Row in New Orleans.
The president is also expected to sit for an interview with Fox News to be aired before the game.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
Barkley's season ranks among those by Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson and Barry Sanders.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Giants let Barkley go to an NFC East rival, with whom he rushed for 2,000 yards and is playing in the Super Bowl.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and Philadelphia forced four turnovers against Jayden Daniels and Washington to seal its second NFC championship in three years.
The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to even get within one win of a Super Bowl three-peat.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon recap the AFC & NFC Championships, breaking down the Chiefs win over the Bills and the Eagles blowout of the Commanders.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
Los Angeles made things interesting after Barkley gave Philadelphia a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles ultimately held on and are headed to the NFC title game.
Torbert previously officiated Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.
The Lions and Ravens led with four players each named first-team All-Pro.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
Ingram, a member of the 2018 Saints team that lost to the Rams in the NFC championship, knows what it's like to be on the wrong side of a bad call.