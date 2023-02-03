Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. asks court to lower 14-year prison sentence
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr., who committed sexual offenses against several women in Northern San Diego County, is asking a court to lower his 14-year prison sentence. His defense team is making the argument under California's AB 124, which went in effect in 2022. In the court filing, Winslow Jr. attached testimony from his sentencing hearing noting experts for his defense team, “found him to be suffering from mild traumatic brain disorder, as well as potentially CTE.”