Former Mosby attorney won't face contempt charge
Attorney A. Scott Bolden will not be referred on a criminal contempt charge, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Bolden, who previously represented former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in her federal perjury case, was in court for a show cause hearing regarding his conduct in connection with Mosby's case. In September 2022, Bolden discussed the case outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, voicing frustrations using a profanity. That came after prosecutors asked the judge to delay the trial, which was set to start that week.