Former Mesa police officer indicted after shooting at vehicle during traffic stop

CBC

Vancouver police say three teenagers have been arrested and charged with assault after an incident in downtown Vancouver last weekend. According to the VPD, a 29-year-old man from Vancouver Island was the victim of the assault while he was in Vancouver for a visit. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Seymour and Dunsmuir streets, not far from the Granville Street SkyTrain station. Police say he "suffered serious injuries that required medical attention," although th