Former manager Ned Yost inducted into Royals Hall of Fame

DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said. Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh. “It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
The Atlanta Braves slugger tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend before helping lift his team to a win — and creating an MLB record in the process
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
The family's eldest daughter threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's home game in Los Angeles
Several members of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team said the bond they had (and still have) is unusual in Major League Baseball.
Chad Green and Spencer Horwitz could provide a meaningful boost to the Blue Jays, who enter September 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.
NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. “My first one, my rehab was pretty tough and I never felt 100%," Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said. "People would come up to me and ask me, ‘Hey, dude, what should I expect after getting Tommy John?’ I’d be like: To never feel good ever again. "My second one was just like a new arm.” Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right e
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner's office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases. The cloc
HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge became the fastest player in major league history to reach 250 home runs with a solo shot off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning Friday night against the Houston Astros. Judge reached the milestone in his 810th career game, besting Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 2010 in his 855th game. Leading off the fifth, Judge sent the first pitch to the train tracks above the left-field stands to extend New York’s lead to 6-2. Judge smiled
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Saturday. Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 games. Kevin Kiermaier homered and Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal had two hits apiece
Alejandro Kirk ripped a bases-clearing double and Ernie Clement smacked a home run to power the Blue Jays to a 13-9 win over the Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk’s three-run double keyed a five-run seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays hit three homers in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Danny Jansen, Brandon Belt and Ernie Clement went deep for the Blue Jays, who have won four of six to move within 1 1/2 games of slumping Texas for the final AL wild card. Jansen exited later with a broken finger. Toronto had 17 hits and improved to 3-10 at Coors Field in its first trip to Colorado sin
With Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells joining the Yankees, how could the lineup look? Breaking down the impact of the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch on Friday night before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves as the Lakers NBA franchise for which her father Kobe starred was honored. The 20-year-old University of Southern California student tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and into the glove of All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties. A smiling Natalia hugged Betts, who wore her father's No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Luplow and Christian Vázquez snapped extended slumps with home runs in the go-ahead seventh inning and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the slumping Texas Rangers 5-1 on Friday night. Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-8) had seven strikeouts and allowed only one run and three hits over six innings. Max Scherzer also struck out seven, allowing only one hit over six scoreless innings before Texas' bullpen gave up a 1-0 lead. The lone hit off the three-ti
PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two-run homers, Zach Davies had a quality start and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night. The Diamondbacks got a much-needed win in their first game back home after a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona is locked in a tight race for NL wild-card position with six teams vying for three spots. The Orioles have dropped two straight. The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 2-1 in the first on a two-
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Bo Naylor doubled home Gabriel Arias with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, but Andrés Giménez led off with a single, stole second and came home on Arias’ single. Naylor followed with a drive to the wall in right-center off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (7-5). Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell two games behi
Some September call-ups have gone on to Hall of Fame careers. Other toil in obscurity. The Dodgers and Angels introduced unforgettable young pitchers.