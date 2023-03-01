Former Lagos State Gov Bola Tinubu Wins Nigerian Presidential Election

Former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, international and Nigerian media reported.

Tinubu’s victory extended the All Progressives Congress’s (APC’s) rule and came amid opposition protests, with the BBC reporting that both of Tinubu’s key challengers, Peter Obi and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, had called for a new election.

Footage released by the APC shows party members celebrating at a results watch party.

This is a developing story. Credit: All Progressives Congress via Storyful