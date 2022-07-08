Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech

Reuters

As his grip on the reins of power began to ebb away, Boris Johnson became an increasingly angry figure who felt that many in what he called the British establishment were seeking to force him out because they could never forgive him for Brexit. According to two close aides and several others surrounding him, the soon to be ex-prime minister felt months of a drip-drip feed of reports of law breaking at Downing Street were unfair, choreographed by a media hostile to his role in securing Britain's divorce with the European Union. Under pressure, Johnson, known for his flamboyance in public but often shy in private, retreated into his Downing Street residence and office, either unable or unwilling to try to win back the support from his lawmakers that drained away.