Former Gov. Nikki Haley courts Granite State voters at GOP summit
Former Gov. Nikki Haley courts Granite State voters at GOP summit
Former Gov. Nikki Haley courts Granite State voters at GOP summit
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
During Lake's Senate campaign kickoff, she largely steered clear of past election grievances and instead spoke of the need for honesty in elections.
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
‘He put us on those sites because he cared about work ethic.’ ex-president’s middle son remembers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker on Friday during internal voting, putting the gavel within reach of the staunch ally of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump. Jordan, of Ohio, will now try to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority around his bid ahead of a floor vote, which could push to next week. Frustrated House Republicans have been fighting bitterly over whom they should elect to replace the speaker they ou
Neil Cavuto also hit Virginia Rep. Bob Good with a blunt reminder.
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
The “Late Show” host mocked the former president after he slammed technical issues at a Florida speech on Wednesday.
Queen Rania of Jordan made a statement on her Instagram on the ongoing Israel-Gaza war – see what King Abdullah II's wife had to say
HAMILTON — Delegates at the New Democratic convention have made pharmacare the redline in their deal with the Liberals, saying they will withdraw their support if the minority government doesn't adhere to their demands. The confidence-and-supply agreement requires the government to table legislation on a pharmacare framework by the end of the year in exchange for the NDP's support on key votes in the House of Commons. On Saturday, the party unanimously passed a non-binding emergency resolution t
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling Friday that Bill C-69 was unconstitutional because its language could be used to regulate activities within provincial jurisdiction. "Justin Trudeau, with the help of the NDP, has violated the constitutional rights of Canadians to develop their own resources.," Poilievre said in Vancouver on Friday.
Russia mounted one of its biggest assault in months on the village of Avdiivka, but Ukraine so far appears to be repelling it.
Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram provides details on Rep. Jim Jordan's fight for the House speakership and Rep. George Santos' fiery confrontation with a man opposed to the Israeli government.
North Korea will soon be able to deploy enough nuclear missiles to potentially overcome US defences, a congressional report has warned.
Iran said it will intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources told the Axios news agency.
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a fiery exchange with reporters Friday about the House’s ongoing dilemma, blaming Democratic members for bringing “chaos to Congress.” After House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was nominated for the top position on Friday evening, lawmakers went on recess for the weekend without bringing a vote to the House…