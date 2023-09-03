Former Gov. Bill Richardson dies in his sleep at age 75

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is to learn his fate Sept. 27. Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020. The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died. He was driving the vehicle when it took off with the officer holding on to the wheel, trying to get him to stop. He testified during his trial that he was scared when Har