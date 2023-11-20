Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

CBC

About 80 people stood in high winds and rain Sunday morning as Omar Mohammed's casket was lowered into the ground at the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador cemetery, five months after he was shot and killed by police."I think it is very beautiful to see that [turnout] because it has been a long time coming," said Zaid Kafi, a member of the local Sudanese community who helped organize the service."In Islam to honour the death, is to bury them as soon as possible."The Muslim and Sudan