Former exec. dir. of Listen Community Services accused of stealing more than $200,000 from organization

The co-owner of a sneaker and clothing store in Scarborough says thieves made off with approximately $10,000 worth of clothes during a daring daylight robbery this week. Francisco Vinas said three "younger age" men wearing masks entered his Heatcheck Toronto store as he and two co-workers sat inside in the middle of the day on Monday. "The first guy that came in had, it looked like a gun under his clothes and [as] soon as he walked in, he told us to go to the back. He said, 'We're going to take