Former Congressman Charlie Bass endorses Chris Christie in GOP primary
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is picking up a notable endorsement from New Hampshire’s Republican heyday.
Donald Trump spoke to a rally of supporters about old claims that sex workers had once urinated on him on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The former president shouldn’t be so fast in celebrating a new decision in his favor, argued Neal Katyal and Jill Wine-Banks.
In the American presidential election of 2024, there will be more presidential candidates on the ballot than there are major political parties.
The coup-attempting former president has skipped all three debates to date but has been getting more agitated about them as the GOP primaries draw closer.
“Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest,” the comedian told the former president's niece.
Russia made a rare admission Western sanctions had worked to throttle its economy, but also claimed it is on track to grow as much as 3% this year.
While lawyers for Donald Trump were trying to get a gag order lifted, Republicans should have been rallying for a universal gag order to shut him up.
The MSNBC anchor slammed the new House speaker's condemnation of one Republican as being totally at odds with his praise of the former president.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold weighed in on a state judge rejecting an attempt to bar Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot.
EDMONTON — The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election. Preston Manning, the former head of the Reform Party, made the pitch last week in an email sent to Conservative MPs on the same day the report from the panel he chaired was published. The email begins with the salutation "Dear CPC friends," but the recipients list inclu
The footage shows armed militants storm the bridge of the large ship during an incident that Israel called an "Iranian attack."
Former Republican grandee Michael Steele spelled out the only option that's left when it comes to the former president.
Republican senator’s efforts to hold up military promotions has caused relations to sour between him and others in his party
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko planned to flee to Poland at the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz revealed in his book ‘Polska na wojnie,’ journalist Filip Dąb-Mirowski wrote on Twitter on Nov. 13.
Finland has accused Russia of handing out bicycles and foot-scooters to migrants to help them cross the border as part of a plan to destabilise Europe.
Russia remains committed to its objective of destroying Ukraine as a nation and is preparing for a protracted war, meaning that the Kremlin could order a general mobilization after the presidential elections in March 2024, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Nov. 20.
BIGFORK, Mont. (AP) — After 17 years in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Jon Tester is a well-known commodity in Montana — a plain-spoken grain farmer with a flattop and a carefully cultivated reputation as a moderate. The 67-year-old lawmaker smiled and laughed his way through the crowd at a Veterans Day event in Bigfork, a small town on Flathead Lake where the population has surged in recent years. He chatted with veterans who supported him and some who didn’t, then stood behind a lectern in the Bigf
GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie took aim Sunday at Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for suggesting that abortion is more than a state’s issue. NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed Christie on “Meet the Press” over McDaniel’s abortion comments on the show last week, where she said “there’s a lot of discussion to be had,…
Russians are informing on fellow citizens under draconian laws designed to repress Ukraine war critics.
Members of the antisemitic hate group "Blood Tribe" marched in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, say reports.