Former Colorado sports broadcaster on a mission to recruit 5,000 living donors
Mark McIntosh has new mission: to convince others of the importance of living organ donation, both for his own survival and for the thousands of others on waitlists.
A bodybuilder in peak fitness after losing 16 stone has been left bedbound by a condition which is seeing her slowly "internally decapitated". Melody Wakelin, 41, can barely walk and feels ''like a piece of furniture'' rather than a human. She is facing a race against time raise money for pioneering surgery in Spain after being diagnosed with atlantoaxial instability (AAI). The condition means her brain is sinking into her spinal canal and her skull is sliding down onto her neck. Even a slight bump on the head or sudden neck movement could "completely crush" her brain stem and in extreme cases lead to death. The mum-of-two first fell ill in 2017 - just three weeks after competing in a bodybuilding competition. She experienced symptoms including tremors, muscle spasms, vision problems and difficulty standing. Melody went to countless doctors and specialist over the years, but no one could find the cause of her issues. Doctors even suggested she might have Munchausen's syndrome - where a person seeks medical attention for fake or self-inflicted symptoms. After doing her own research, Melody found a leading spinal surgeon in Barcelona, Spain, who was correctly diagnosed her in September 2023. Despite being unsure what caused the illness, the specialist believes it was connected to her condition Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome – which affects her connective tissue. Her health has now deteriorated to the point where she can't walk – causing her to gain back the weight she had lost. Melody fears she may "die at any moment" and is desperate to raise £115k to undergo life-saving surgery abroad. Melody, a former personal trainer and self-employed barber, from Ashford, Kent, said: “I went from being a bodybuilding to be bedbound. “I can't walk, and I struggle to stand and even sit up now. "I could be internally decapitated if I bump my head or move my head too suddenly - it's terrifying. "I've deteriorated to the point where I need a wheelchair to get about and I've lost all independence. “I’m basically a piece of furniture and can’t move. "I'm terrified I don't get the surgery, it will get worse, and I'll be left paralysed or die." Fitness fanatic Melody fell in love with bodybuilding after losing 16.5 stone – going from 25st to 8st 7lbs and a size 8 to 10. But just weeks after coming second in a competition in 2017, she started experience severe “brain fog”. Melody continued to experience more debilitating symptoms and had no idea why it began. She went to “countless appointments'' with NHS and private specialists, including neurologists and surgeons. She underwent tests, scans and multiple trips to A&E after the symptoms become “unbearable”. Melody - who lives at home with her two kids Hudson, 11, and Wentworth, 13, and husband Jack Wakelin, 36, a project manager - said: “I had to quit work, and I can’t really look after the kids or even leave the house. "My kids were five and seven when this first happened - most upsetting for me. "Always wanted to be a mother and having this happen has completely taken it away from me. “I ended up gaining the weight back and some doctors suggested that was the cause of my problems. “I had glimmers of hope with specialist, but all the tests came back clear. “Some doctors even accused me of faking my symptoms for sympathy. “I started to lose hope.” Melody conducted her own research found a spinal specialist based in Barcelona, Spain. She forked out £4k to flights and private fees including a consultation, MRI and imaging CT scans. To Melody’s relief, she was diagnosed with atlantoaxial instability (AAI) and occult tethered cord syndrome (OTCS). Despite getting a diagnosis, she would still need to undergo two rounds of surgery that comes with at a hefty cost at £115k. Melody said: “The surgery I need isn’t available on the NHS, so either way I’d have to pay. "My best hope at being treated is with the spinal surgeon I found in Spain because he is one of the top specialists in the world with experience performing this surgery on a person with EDS. "However it's incredibly expensive, so I'm desperately fundraising." Melody would need two separate surgeries, which would require two trips to Barcelona. Her husband has set-up a GoFundMe page and the family are trying to raise £115,000 to cover all the costs. She said: "I'm really scared, I'm getting worse each day and I'm scared I might die. "I've read about the surgery being life-changing and it's my final hope. "I'm scared I won't get to see my kids grow-up and I'll do anything to feel normal again." https://www.gofundme.com/f/life-saving-surgery-for-melody
Oatmeal is often touted as a healthy choice for breakfast—but is that always the case? We went to a registered dietician nutritionist to learn more about its nutritional makeup.
Gen Cohen, who lost 50 pounds, says she actually eats more snacks now but her meals are more balanced overall.
Though "total sugars" in one's diet include sugars naturally present, when doctors or dietitians warn against sugar, they mean "added sugars."
According to a study conducted by the Canadian Cancer Society, over 25,000 Canadian men are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. With more on the importance of early detection, Liem Vu is joined by Dr. Neil Fleshner from Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and one of his patients, Robert Kamen.
Eating the same food on repeat can take the thought process out of cooking.
Only 45 per cent of Canadians get the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity per week, new data says.
A Macedonia man who raped and filmed children changing into swimsuits at his at-home day care will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The mysterious outbreak has been causing respiratory symptoms in pets in several regions of the U.S. Vets share what you need to know.
CALGARY — A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges. The City of Calgary charged Fueling Minds Inc. and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, in September with serving food at child care centres without a food services business licence. They face 12 charges and a total fine of up to $120,000. A lawyer representing the company met Tuesday with a Crown prosecutor at
In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a note from his doctor indicating the former president has lost weight and is in "excellent" overall health.
A Canadian vet says an unusual illness in U.S. dogs making headlines is likely not new.
Scott Campbell recalls the time he went to visit his 100-year-old mother at her long-term care home in Fort St. John, B.C., and found her shivering and crying under a mountain of blankets, unable to warm up. Campbell, who is the volunteer chair of the facility's resident and family council, says he went straight to management at Peace Villa, but they said there was nothing they could do because the thermostats are set to a certain range and space heaters are banned. "It makes you sad. It makes y
Washing poultry does nothing to kill bacteria, but it can spread it.
Dr. Leana Wen weighs in on the types of illnesses that can be transmitted during holiday gatherings and what hosts should keep in mind as they plan events.
Sarah has tried many times to find a job that is right for her. The 20-year-old, who lives with her father in Birmingham, has worked as a cleaner at a GP practice, a carer for the elderly and has done housekeeping and kitchen roles at a hotel.
A diseases expert weighed on risks for Canadian children as WHO reports a measles surge globally.
One of the RCMP officers who fatally shot a knife-wielding man on the Kingston Peninsula while responding to a domestic call on New Year's eve in 2021 "broke down" when she learned the man had died, according to a colleague.Hampton Const. Mike Alward told a coroner's inquest he was the one who informed now-retired Const. Monique Sears of Ryan Nowlan's death."It was one of the hardest things I've had to do with a coworker was to tell her that unfortunately, Ryan was no longer with us," he said.No
An attorney said the doctor will challenge the suspension and disputes he has fallen below the appropriate standard of care.
QUEBEC — Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on Day 3 of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to health cards. Migneault, whose pronouns are they/them, is camping near the board's office in Quebec City and says they won't give up their strike until the cards carry an alternative to the traditional "M" or "F" identifiers. Migneault, whose strike involves only consuming vegetable broth, sports drinks and water, says they've b