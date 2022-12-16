Former child care aide charged with child abuse, assault

Police charged a former day care worker based on allegations she assaulted a child in her care. Shannon Smith, a former aide at Kiddie Academy of Millersville, was charged with second-degree child abuse and assault after what Anne Arundel County police called a violent attack on a 2-year-old boy who didn't want to take a nap on Dec. 6. According to a court charging document obtained by the 11 News I-Team, a 15-minute video shows Smith "grab the victim's left hand, which causes him to fall to the ground. The suspect then drags the victim by his arm over to a sleeping cot ... and forcefully drops him onto the cot ... the suspect forcefully, on several occasions, picks the victim up and slams him on the sleeping cot."