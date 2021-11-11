Former California governor, fire experts draft plan to address ‘fire crisis’

Former Gov. Jerry Brown invited fire experts and scientists to his home to come up with an action plan aimed at better managing forests to prevent devastating megafires that have become the new norm in California. The Dixie Fire, which sparked in July, became the state's second-largest on record, burning more than 900,000 acres across five counties. "You see these big fires and you say, 'Wow, we're in a new ballgame here,' and we have to act in that manner. We have to act differently," Brown said.