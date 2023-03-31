Former Butler County auditor avoids prison time
Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will not spend time in prison after being convicted of a felony.
Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will not spend time in prison after being convicted of a felony.
The model, Leeanne Adu, volunteered for the job because she knows "firsthand how critical early detection is."
Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala
A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.
"Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert told Dave Rubin, a podcast host.
Back in January 2015, 'Full House' cast member John Stamos revealed wanting to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the ABC show because of their behavior.
Miley Cyrus wears a white cut out dress made from see through fabric to film a Backyard Session clip for her new song Jaded. Shop the look here.
The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, stars of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" and friends for nearly 35 years, support and roast each other.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, wore a sparkly, nude mini dress at “Murder Mystery 2” premiere. She showed off her toned legs in a new Instagram video and fans have thoughts.
A pregnant woman allegedly pushed to her death off Arthur's Seat by her husband had set up a code word to text her mother if she felt in danger, a court has heard. Kashif Anwar, 29, is accused of murdering his wife Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the Edinburgh landmark. Mrs Javed's mother, Nighat Yasmin Javed, told Edinburgh's High Court on Thursday that she had been "very worried" about her daughter because of alleged "violence" from Anwar.
Long live 'kini season.
Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.
Vladimir Putin is a “wimp” who “doesn’t give a f--- about the people”. So runs a leaked recording of a phone conversation purported to be between Iosif Prigozhin, a Russian music producer, and the billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. While personal disdain from one-time allies may sting, it’s the apparent political predictions in the call that will keep Putin awake at night.
"Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.
Gagik Melkonyan, the deputy of the Armenian National Assembly, said this week that if Putin were to travel there, "he should be arrested."
The streets are blaming Quibi.
The star posed by the pool in what she joked was a "casual little number".
“We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.