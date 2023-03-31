Former Butler County auditor avoids prison time

Sky News

A pregnant woman allegedly pushed to her death off Arthur's Seat by her husband had set up a code word to text her mother if she felt in danger, a court has heard. Kashif Anwar, 29, is accused of murdering his wife Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the Edinburgh landmark. Mrs Javed's mother, Nighat Yasmin Javed, told Edinburgh's High Court on Thursday that she had been "very worried" about her daughter because of alleged "violence" from Anwar.