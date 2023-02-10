Former Bronco DeMarcus Ware elected to Hall of Fame
DeMarcus Ware, who helped lead the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl 50 victory, will join the other football greats in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
"You don't want to make excuses obviously. it just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game," McCaffrey said.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
Ticket prices have gradually declined in every 24-hour window since Sunday night and might end up being the cheapest on average since Super Bowl LIII.
The "Rich Flex" rapper also bet on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and tight end Travis Kelce to be named MVP.
Tom Brady had his son stand back-to-back with his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, to show the height difference between the two
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third daughter ahead of Jason's Super Bowl 2023 appearance
The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson thinks fellow ex-champ and upcoming heavyweight Jon Jones fights dirty.
"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
Referee Carl Cheffers is not a favorite among Chiefs fans, but Fox Sports’ rules analyst expects Cheffers to do well in Super Bowl LVII.
An EHC Visp teammate reportedly gave club management an ultimatum after he and Virtanen were involved in an altercation on the bench.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life. “My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center.
Kevin Gausman was one of the best pitchers in the AL in 2022, but an improved defence could see him extend his dominance even further this season.
"How you gonna do our quarterback like that?" the Chiefs wrote after the podcast host's stunt.
Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind. “Tricky day,” McIlroy said.