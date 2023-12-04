Former Bernalillo County firefighter accused of rape to remain in jail

The Canadian Press

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A police officer testified in the first-degree murder trial of a former Saskatchewan Mountie that Bernie Herman texted his wife saying he had shot a man on the night he was arrested. Herman is on trial for the 2021 death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. The two are not related. Braden Herman's body was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, Sask., that May. Bernie Herman, who was a 32-year member of the RCMP, was arrested the sam