Former Bengal Domata Peko's Hollywood restaurant is orange and black mecca

The Canadian Press

Young Toronto FC striker Ayo Akinola says he is "not too far" from returning to action from surgery last August to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injured on international duty with Canada. "I'm doing everything the trainers and medical staff ask me to do," said Akinola. "I don't try to overstep or do anything or go above my boundaries. I just do what I need to do each day. And just go on to the next day. "But overall it's been pretty good." Akinola is currently with the team in Texas as it