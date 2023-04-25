Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is formally announcing his 20-24 presidential campaign on Wednesday in Bentonville
Carlson frequently stumped for Trump on air, but in private expressed his hatred for the former president.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the request as trial began in E. Jean Carroll's rape claim lawsuit against Trump.
They say the definition of insanity is mindlessly repeating the same action over and over again, hoping to achieve better results: in America they call that politics. After months of speculation, it’s official: Joe Biden will run for president again in 2024. Given recent developments in the Republican Party, the great joust of verbal incontinence that will be a Biden vs Trump rematch looks the most likely outcome. Between Ron DeSantis’s recent blunders, the widespread Republican backlash against
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyWith the rape trial of former President Donald Trump just days away, his effort to prevent jurors from hearing about another incident—when Trump allegedly forced himself on a different journalist—fell flat Monday.The federal judge overseeing the case ruled that Trump’s legal team made their appeal too late. And now jurors are poised to hear about a separate incident that could show a pattern of sexual assault from the former president
Multiple soldiers from both groups were killed in their fatal exchange in Luhansk, Ukraine's government claimed in a daily briefing.
"The tougher they were, the better I got along with them," the former president said of world leaders.
The extremist Florida lawmaker made disturbing claims about the ex-Fox News personality's sway over Donald Trump and his policies.
The extremist Republican’s latest rant about Democrats was immediately dismantled on Twitter.
There are only a few bases in Ukraine that could support F-16s, and Russia would find a way "to put craters" in them if it wanted to, one expert says.
MSNBCRachel Maddow on Monday offered some context for Tucker Carlson’s stunning split with Fox News, depicting it as just the latest instance of conservative media figures who dominate that right-wing ecosystem yet struggle to generate broader appeal. In Carlson’s case, Maddow said, you could sum up the entire situation by looking at his ill-fated promotion of testicle tanning.The MSNBC host first compared Carlson’s rise and fall to that of 1930s priest Father Coughlin, whose radio presence ende
RIA said that the tanks have been fitted with extra protection on their flanks and crews have undergone "combat coordination" at training grounds in Ukraine. The T-14 tank has an unmanned turret, with crew remotely controlling the armaments from "an isolated armoured capsule located in the front of the hull." The tanks have a maximum speed on the highway of 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, RIA reported.
Russian casualties have dropped by almost a third, according to British intelligence, as Moscow scales back attacks and prepares for Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive.
DeSantis is on an international trade mission as Florida lawmakers wrap up their legislative session. He's expected to make a presidential run official as early as May.
The Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol said that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone and that a second drone exploded on its own.
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government said Monday it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing’s ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren’t sovereign nations. The governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania rejected Ambassador Lu Shaye’s comment to a French broadcaster. While answering a question about the status of Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, Lu said there was no agreement to “solidify their status as a sovereign co
The Democratic senator is under pressure in West Virginia, where GOP Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce a campaign to oust him in 2024.
“Does this mean you won’t appear on Fox anymore?” asked one critic
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersNo matter where you look, Michael Cohen is always a central player in Donald Trump’s legal nightmares.The indicted former president’s ex-felon, one-time lawyer has made himself an indispensable witness in four separate cases against Trump. And now, he’s about to be questioned in a fifth.Cohen will be deposed by Trump’s attorneys on Friday, where he is expected to answer questions about whether he ever saw the tycoon fake the value of hi
Wagner mercenaries have been ordered to shoot dead any Ukrainian soldiers captured on the battlefield and to cease taking prisoners.
The Ontario government said Tuesday it is introducing a number of new measures to boost lagging police recruitment numbers, including eliminating a post-secondary education requirement to be hired as an officer and covering the costs of mandatory training. "We need more police officers on our streets, more boots on the ground," Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference at the Ontario Police College. He was joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw. Ford