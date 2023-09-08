Forks of Lightning Illuminate Pennsylvania Sky

Spider lightning illuminated the night sky in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 7, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

Slow-motion footage taken by Oliver Knapton shows forks of lightning sprawling across the sky in Delta, near Pennsylvania’s southeastern border with Maryland, on Thursday.

Sharing the video on X, Knapton wrote, “Best lightning show I’ve ever seen.” Credit: Oliver Knapton via Storyful