Foresthill comes together as it waits for storm damage help

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis’ first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in his second start since being activated off the COVID-19 list. “We had a lot of time to rest,” Tarasenko said. “I know a lot of guys spent it with families. It gives you more positive emotions.” Leon Draisait