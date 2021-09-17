Forest Service Pays Tribute to Supportive South Lake Tahoe Residents

After South Lake Tahoe residents cheered on firefighters battling the Caldor Fire in California, the US Forest Service-Pacific Southwest Region returned the love in a Twitter post on September 17, writing, “It’s an honor to defend your community.”

South Lake Tahoe residents gathered on several occasions to applaud fire crews after evacuation orders were downgraded.

The fire had burned 218,857 acres (about 342 square miles) and was 71 percent contained as of Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The state’s national forests reopened on Wednesday, two days earlier than anticipated, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Meanwhile, closures in the Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino, and Cleveland national forests were extended until midnight on September 22. Credit: US Forest Service-Pacific Southwest Region via Storyful