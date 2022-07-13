Forest Fires Near Bordeaux Cause Thousands to Evacuate

French firefighters worked to contain wildfires burning near Bordeaux, France, on Wednesday, July 13.

Two forest fires burned south of Bordeaux, leading to evacuations Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 600 firefighters worked to contain the fires, which have scorched more than 1,700 hectares (about 6.5 square miles) according to the local fire department.

Officials said about 6,500 people have been evacuated from the area, including visiting campers.

These aerial videos posted by a regional Girone official on Wednesday show the fires burning near La Teste-de-Buch, in southern France. Credit: Girone Department via Storyful