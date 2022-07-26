Forest Fire Burning in Czech National Park Threatens Surrounding Communities

Residents were forced to evacuate after a forest fire burning in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park in northwest Czech Republic threatened several communities on July 25.

The Fire and Rescue Service in the region of Usti said around 140 people were evacuated from surrounding areas on Monday night as “firefighting activity intensified”.

Park authorities said the spread of the fire appeared to be slow earlier on Monday but, “as a result of the strengthening of the wind… there was a significant acceleration of its progress”.

In a Twitter post the Fire and Rescue Service said that during the night, “firefighters focused on the fire defense of Mezní Louka and Hřensko, where the evacuation of buildings on the right bank of Kamenice up to the border with Germany was ordered.”

Evacuees were taken to the nearby city of Děčín, “where some were provided with alternative accommodation,” they added.

This footage from Mahu Ess shows firefighters near Mezné, battling the blaze, as large plumes of smoke loomed over the area. Credit: Mahu Ess via Storyful