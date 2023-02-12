Foreign Volunteers Return Home as 'No Possibility' of Finding Survivors in Adiyaman, Turkey

A team of volunteers from Spain returned home as there was no longer any possibility of finding survivors in the rubble in Adiyaman, Turkey, the group said on February 11.

After arriving in Turkey on February 6 and assisting in rescue efforts in Adiyaman, a team of 12 volunteers from the Intervention, Help and Emergencies NGO concluded their mission as there were “no possibilities of finding life under the rubble,” the group said.

As of Saturday, Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a death toll of 19,875 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 4,461. Credit: ONG IAE via Storyful