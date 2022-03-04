Foreign students from Africa, Asia claim poor treatment

STORY: Thousands of foreign students studying in Ukraine are now returning home.

Their journey difficult, but made harder, some students from Africa and Asia say, by poor treatment.

Students posting on social media say they were pulled from trains and pushed to the back of long lines.

Reuters has been unable to confirm these reports.

Nigerian medical student Oduola Adebowale says Ukrainian soldiers pointed guns at him and his friends while they were trying to flee by train.

Adebowale left his belongings behind but is now in Nigeria.

''It is only documents and system that is with us here and phones. It was when we got to Romania, we had to buy some things and even some people had to buy many things. Things are lost at virtue of this war, many things are not carried.''

Ukraine's national police and state border service did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

The government has now set up a helpline for African and Asian students looking to escape Ukraine.

From Nigeria, Gabriel Aduda from the foreign ministry has been coordinating the returnees.

''We are expecting three other flights later today - two from Poland and one from Budapest, so we are expecting that at the end of today, we would have brought in close to a thousand - again apart from the 415 that have just came in this morning.''

One student says the ordeal has taught her at least one lesson.

JASPER AHAMEFULA: ''It’s like your life. Even though you have to start from the beginning, it doesn’t matter… your life and that is what I care about.”