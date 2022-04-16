Forecasting our Future: UC Davis professor models how policy decisions affect the severity of climate change

The climate crisis is a global issue requiring global solutions to mitigate the severity of its impacts and to adapt to the changes the planet is already seeing. Global cooperation is certainly no easy task. But Dr. Fran Moore, a professor with UC Davis' Environmental Science and Policy department is modeling how effective proposed solutions to climate change may or may not be. "If we think about what climate change is going to look like over the rest of this century, what human communities do and what nations do to regulate, or not, greenhouse gases is really a primary determinant of the climate future we're going to face," Moore said.