Forecasting Our Future: Transitioning to regional energy grid could cut costs, carbon emissions in California
Expanding California's power grid operations to a regional system would make the state's power supply more reliable while reducing cost and carbon emissions, according to a U.S. Department of Energy report released earlier this week. California's electricity grid has been physically connected with those from neighboring states for decades, but each grid is operated independently. This year, state lawmakers will consider a bill, AB 538, which would turn the California Independent System Operator into a larger regional operator. The DOE report was requested by legislators before the bill's hearing.