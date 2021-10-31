FORECAST: Saturday Night

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The Atlanta Braves won Game 4 of the World Series, pushing the Houston Astros to the brink.
Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night.
Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup and identifies his top fliers and fades for Week 8.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.
Ernie Johnson said he was grieving, but grateful to spend 33 years with his son.
Svi Mykhailiuk addressed the media to discuss the chemistry developing within the second unit, and what it’s like to play with OG Anunoby.
Entering Saturday night’s game against Florida State, Clemson had an 0-7 record against the spread.
Chiefs players don't want to hear fans complaining about the team's slow start.
Kiselev handled a bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis about as poorly as a referee at the highest levels of mixed martial arts has ever handled a bout.
ATLANTA (AP) — Time and time again, the Houston Astros clogged the bases. So much traffic, it looked like the notorious congestion on the Downtown Connecter that drives Atlanta commuters crazy. Only for the Astros, hardly anyone ever got home. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve all had their chances Saturday night. But a big hit once again eluded the Astros and they fell to Atlanta 3-2 in Game 4 of the World Series, leaving them one loss from elimination. Manager Dusty Baker even tried
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson picked a good time to drive in his first run of the World Series. With Atlanta trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning in Saturday night's Game 4, Swanson lined a 95 mph fastball from Cristian Javier over the right field wall for his first homer of the postseason, tying the game. Pinch-hitter Jorge Soler followed with a go-ahead homer, also against Javier. It was the first time the Braves have hit back-to-back World Series homers. Thanks to the sudden power display, the
ATLANTA (AP) — Cristian Javier spun after Dansby Swanson drove a 95 mph fastball with an 0-2 count to right field and watched the opposite-field drive sail over Michael Brantley and an inch or two over the top of the 16-foot brick wall, landing 359 feet away. Pitching coach Brent Strom went to the mound and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler walked to the plate. Javier fell behind 2-1, and Soler drove a belt-high slider to left. Javier turned the other way and watched Yordan Alvarez crash into the 6-foot
ATLANTA (AP) — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life. Just like that, Atlanta is one win from its first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh inning Saturday night, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a commanding 3-1 Series lead. Game 5 is Sunday night. The Braves can wrap up the championship on their home f
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado’s go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson as the Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Saturday night. Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves. Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line. Ryan Hartman scored his fourth goal of the season for the Wild. Cam Talbot had 27
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local): Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series. Game 5 is Sunday night. The Braves can wrap up the title on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995. Swanson’s one-out drive made it 2-all and Soler follow
TORONTO — John Tavares and the Maple Leafs were happy to secure two points in the standings. They were also left with a tinge of disappointment. Tavares had a goal and two assists Saturday as Toronto beat Detroit 5-4 in a game that saw the home side build leads of 3-1, 4-2 and 5-3 in the final 20 minutes only to see the Red Wings claw back each time to get within one. "(Head coach Sheldon Keefe) addressed that after game," Tavares said. "The win should feel a little better than it does. "We want