Ford vehicles will autonomously deliver Walmart orders

You may soon get your Walmart order delivered by an autonomous vehicle.

The retailer, along with Ford Motor and self-driving startup Argo AI said Wednesday they’re teaming together to launch a self-driving vehicle delivery service. They’ll start testing that service later this year in Miami, Austin, and Washington.

It'll work like this: Walmart customers will place orders online. Argo’s cloud-based system routes those orders and schedules package deliveries. Ford’s self-driving vehicles equipped with Argo’s autonomous system then deliver the orders to customers’ homes.

Walmart says the service will enable it to deliver with what it calls “unparalleled speed.”

The retailer’s move comes as antsy consumers increasingly demand next-day or same-day delivery, especially in urban areas. Its rivals, Amazon and Target, also offer same-day delivery services albeit with human drivers.

Walmart had previously partnered with Ford’s archrival, GM, on a self-driving delivery pilot.