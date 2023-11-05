Ford to temporarily lay off 1,600 workers at Louisville Assembly Plant, says officials

Reuters Videos

STORY: Thousands of people waved Palestinian flags and held signs while chanting phrases against U.S. President Joe Biden outside the White House in Washington, DC. A demonstrator, who gave her name as Chiraz, called the assault on Gaza a genocide, saying, "Enough is enough. It can’t go on. And we need the White House, we need Biden to listen."In Canada, rallies took place in Toronto and Ottawa, with Toronto resident Gur Tsabar saying, "I guess the question we are all asking is, when is enough? When are you going to stop the clock? When can we stop the murders? When will we stop these killings?"Protesters also marched out en masse in Santiago, Chile and Caracas, Venezuela, joining those across European capitals and other major cities around the world to demand an end to bloodshed.World and regional powers have failed to reach any consensus on how to deal with the mounting conflict in the four weeks since fighters from Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, burst over the border, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 others hostage.Israel has since struck Gaza from the air, land and sea, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave and killing more than 9,488 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials on Saturday.