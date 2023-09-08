Ford preparing for possible UAW strike

CBC

Copper-pipe thieves damaged a gas line and caused an explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., that sent three people to hospital last month, police say.The blast happened around 7 a.m. PT on Aug. 22 in a former restaurant that had been closed since 2016.RCMP say the building had been inspected and locked up by its owners on the evening of Aug. 21 but it was "broken into over the course of the night by multiple unauthorized people," according to a release."Fire investigators have further determ