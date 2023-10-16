Ford to lay off another 550 workers with UAW strike ongoing
Ford announced it was having to lay off another 550 workers at different plants, including the Dearborn Stamping Plant, as the UAW strike continues.
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed and killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded his mother, allegedly because the tenants are Muslim.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOver the last few days, many videos have become symbolic of the disaster that has befallen Israel. Two of them draw special attention. In the first, the viewer is blinded by a striking orange: Shiri Bibas and her two ginger sons, wrapped in a blanket, are videoed while being kidnapped into Gaza. The second shows an elderly woman, also wrapped in a blanket, wary, surrounded by a group of euphoric young Palestinians driving a golf ca
New York Assemblyman Zohran K. Mamdani of Queens said that he had also been arrested and called on Schumer to "publicly support a ceasefire in Gaza."
A CNN spokesperson said the audio was "inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment."
“I am no longer a convicted person. And I will fight with my lawyers to prove my innocence once and for all,” Knox wrote on social media, explaining that she is seeking to drop her slander conviction
Their vehicle burst into flames while they were trapped inside, police say.
Here’s what we know.
Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested two men in the last week connected to over five tons of garbage illegally dumped on the side of the road.
A 35-year-old was arrested on charges of murder and animal cruelty, officials say.
Last year, a teenager in a small Michigan town killed himself after an online chat turned to demands that he pay money to keep intimate photos secret. The arrests came after the FBI joined with police in Michigan to investigate the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, one thousands of American teenagers targeted in a sharp rise in online “sextortion” cases in recent years.
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing after a 58-year-old man fell from a downtown hotel window and died.In a report released Friday, Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said there is no reason to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death. The report says Toronto police received a call about someone throwing items onto the street from a room at the Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Stre
Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the 22-year-old was killed by Hamas in the attack on the festival near Kibbutz Re'im. "We are currently a mess, heartbroken," Bouganim said on Instagram. Earlier in the day, Bouganim shared a post, saying the family "received the terrible news." Georgy is the fourth Can
A mother who shielded her son from gunfire, a “pro-peace” academic, young people who attended a musical festival and two brothers are among at least 30 Americans who have been killed in the warfare between Israel and Hamas, family members and officials say.
Kardashian revealed that she started decorating for Halloween a month early since husband Travis Barker would be away on tour for the first two weeks of October
Islanders supporting Israelis and Palestinians gathered in downtown Charlottetown in separate vigils this week.On Friday at the Charlottetown cenotaph, Islanders attended a candlelight village for Israelis who have died in the conflict. It was hosted by the P.E.I. Jewish community.On Saturday, the P.E.I. Muslim Society hosted in solidarity with Palestinians at the same site.It's been a week since Hamas launched a surprise attack that saw more than 1,300 Israeli civilians killed and more than a h
Shir Georgy, 22, is the fourth Canadian to have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“Netanyahu, the corrupt, the very corrupt” has “been in the seat too long,” declared Shirel Hogeg, whose sister and her family were critically wounded in Hamas’s attack.
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a teen boy was struck by a driver while he was allegedly fleeing from a York Regional Police officer.In a news release Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a police officer was patrolling in the parking lot of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan at around 7:30 p.m. when he "observed a teenager behaving suspiciously."When the officer got out of his vehicle to investigate, the teen boy allegedly fled from the officer on foot. The