Football transfer news 3 August 2023
Arsenal are in talks with Brentford over a fee for David Raya after agreeing personal terms with the goalkeeper.Tottenham are finally on the verge of signing top defensive target Micky van de Ven (Fabrizio Romano)Chelsea are weighing up a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic for £34m and Romelu Lukaku in a player-plus-cash swap deal (Fabrizio Romano)Rasmus Hojlund's move to Manchester United has been delayed (Manchester Evening News)A mystery club has launched a rival bid for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo worth more than £80m (The Athletic)Tottenham are in talks to sign Argentina wonderkid Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central in a deal worth £12m (Cesar Luis Merlo)