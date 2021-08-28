Football games playing with new protocols for fans
New COVID-19 protocols were implemented by the School District of Palm Beach County.
A lot needs to go right if Toronto is to make the postseason this year, including star-player health and relief pitching.
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years after he left the Premier League.
John Tavares provided some much-needed good news for the Maple Leafs.
Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Friday night.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team over how to treat a neck injury, four people with direct knowledge of the player’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the paperwork for Eichel to switch agents is in the process of being submitted to the NHL Players’ Association. Sportsnet.ca first reported t
Officials predict that the storm could become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall south of New Orleans this weekend.
"Can't deny me what I deserve."
Police arrested Rashaun Jones last week alleging that he murdered his former Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata in 2006.
The women's field is full of legitimate competitors, but all eyes will be on Ash Barty.
Djokovic is seeking to become just the third man to accomplish the Calendar Year Slam.
The vaccination rate among Elks players and coaches is nearly high enough for the team to avoid forfeiting a game to the Argonauts, assuming the game can be rescheduled.
Winston has won Drew Brees' old job.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The policy was reported days after the FDA announced full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Mack will be back in time to coach Louisville against Michigan State on Dec. 1.
Mere hours after Manchester City seemed to be a clear favorite to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United swooped in and sealed the deal.
Fred Zinkie examines some pitchers who can help you move up the standings in the coming days.
Given the opportunity, Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray made the most of it with two goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship.
It's never a bad day when you tie Sandy Koufax in something.
Plenty of teams are taking the preseason off.