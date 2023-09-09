Football Game Fight- Locator

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. “I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.