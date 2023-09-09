Football Game Fight- Locator
A fight broke out at the All High Stadium as a high school football game occurred. Several arrests were made.
When the Chiefs tried to convert a fourth-and-25 in the fourth quarter, the move didn't sit well with Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
By Simon Briggs, in New York
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
In a video shared by the US Open, Brady could be seen telling Djokovic to “keep kicking a-- like always,” to which the tennis star replied, “Trying”
TORONTO — He's currently an NFL free agent but Jordan Ta'amu isn't necessarily out of pro football options. On Friday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders revealed the reigning XFL most valuable player as one of 10 on their 45-man negotiation list. That gives the club exclusive rights to Ta'amu should he decided to play football in Canada. Since 2018, CFL teams have unveiled 10 players from their negotiation twice a year - September and December. Ta'amu earned MVP honours after passing for 1,894 yards,
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
The mother of two cheered on her husband Patrick Mahomes on Thursday night in the Chiefs 21-20 defeat against the Detroit Lions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold. Serbia (6-1)
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. “I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.
Several NHL veterans are vying for roster spots on professional tryout agreements this fall. Here's the up-to-date list.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Coach Robert Saleh was certain the New York Jets were about to lose out on signing Dalvin Cook. The then-free agent running back was visiting the team in July, with each side gauging the other's interest, when the Jets presented what seemed like a potential deal breaker. “I feel like we put on a worst-case scenario,” Saleh recalled Saturday. “When he left, I was like, ’There’s no way he’s going to want to play here.'” The Jets told Cook, who's coming off four straight s
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match. Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of handshakes.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becomin
A report from Finnish national broadcaster Yle details that the case is expected to be heard early next year.
OTTAWA — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats didn’t get off to the best start, but all that mattered was they finished with a 27-24 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. After a back-and-forth second half with several lead changes, Ottawa seemed poised to answer in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter. Down by three, the Redblacks were approaching midfield when rookie quarterback Dustin Crum had the ball knocked out of his hands. Hamilton's Ted Laurent recovered with 69 seconds left and after a