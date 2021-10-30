Football Friday Part 1

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage. Riley drove in the first run of the Braves' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on a damp Friday night in Atlanta. The Braves are now up 2-1 in the series, two wins away from their first championship since 1995. Their burly third baseman is a huge reason why. After a breakout year in 2021 that sparks chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP!” from Atlanta fans when he comes to