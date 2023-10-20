Football Friday Night forecast: Picture-perfect weather for prep football
Football Friday Night forecast: Picture-perfect weather for prep football
Football Friday Night forecast: Picture-perfect weather for prep football
Jim Harbaugh is in a snit with the NCAA over potential rules violations that were petty, avoidable and ultimately stupid if they indeed took place.
Phil Mickelson has warned the PGA Tour that there will “undoubtedly” be another exodus of the circuit’s players to the LIV Golf League, regardless of the ongoing merger negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF). And Ian Poulter believes that the same will apply to the DP World Tour, as well.
These players might not end up actually getting dealt at the NFL trade deadline, but each could benefit from a full reset.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
The 'Bachelor' alum — whose fiancé is Dolphins running back Jake Funk — is hoping to cross paths with the superstar at their beaus' upcoming game
Frigid temperatures have settled in across Canada's north, a sign of what's to come for most of the country as we head into the final week of October
Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves, just like the vast majority of Toronto's fan base, has apparently had enough of notorious pest Corey Perry.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the field...literally. Kansas City coaches say the two-time MVP is the team's emergency punter.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was watching on TV nine months ago when Brett Maher, his predecessor, missed four consecutive extra points in a playoff game. The former Major League Soccer prospect who never kicked in high school or college was four years into working toward what he hoped would be a new profession, unaware that his biggest opportunity was just months away — with his hometown team, no less. Then the 28-year-old rookie shanked his first kick in the NFL —
The Maple Leafs have made some tweaks that will give them a different look after an uneven first three games.
A big ol' brawl broke out between a pair of Ontario Hockey League teams over the weekend.
Ready to set your lineups for Week 7? Looking for last-minute help in season-long and DFS? Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered.
Tocchet let the Canucks have it after their first loss of the year despite winning two games against the Edmonton Oilers out of the gate.
Tammy has officially become a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands, bringing heavy rain to the surrounding areas.
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the ocean around Alaska in recent years, and scientists now say they know why: Warmer ocean temperatures likely caused them to starve to death.
Which players could let fantasy managers down in Week 7? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Arizona won Game 3 of the NLCS on Ketel Marte's walk-off single, a few innings after manager Torey Lovullo's move could have backfired.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Rams abruptly lost the top two remaining running backs on their depth chart to late-game injuries last Sunday, they decided to open a midseason competition for the job. The Rams promoted tested veteran Royce Freeman from the practice squad to the roster alongside rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans. They dipped into Minnesota's practice squad to sign Myles Gaskin, another veteran with a pair of 500-yard seasons for Miami. They also re-signed Darre
NEW YORK — Five members of the Toronto Blue Jays have been named finalists for American League Gold Glove Awards. Pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher Alejandro Kirk, third baseman Matt Chapman, left-fielder Daulton Varsho and centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier were among the three finalists at each of their respective positions. Major League Baseball announced the finalists Wednesday afternoon. Winners will be named on Nov. 5. Managers and coaches from each team voted from a pool of players in their leagu
Even famed Canadian actor Donald Sutherland is frustrated with the Toronto Blue Jays. Sutherland was using batting as a metaphor on Thursday while speaking about a new Canada Post stamp that will bear his likeness when he segued into talking about Toronto's early exit from Major League Baseball's post-season. "They didn't hit the ball so well in clutch situations, the Blue Jays," said Sutherland from his home in Quebec's Eastern Townships. Toronto lost back-to-back games in the best-of-three wil