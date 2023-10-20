Football Friday Night forecast: Picture-perfect weather for prep football

The Canadian Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was watching on TV nine months ago when Brett Maher, his predecessor, missed four consecutive extra points in a playoff game. The former Major League Soccer prospect who never kicked in high school or college was four years into working toward what he hoped would be a new profession, unaware that his biggest opportunity was just months away — with his hometown team, no less. Then the 28-year-old rookie shanked his first kick in the NFL —