Footage Shows Series of Loud Explosions Near Gaza Hospital

Dramatic footage has emerged of emergency workers ducking for cover, as explosions ring out at the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza, amid reports that staff were warned of a possible bombardment.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), this footage was taken on October 22. The video shows a series of loud explosions in the vicinity of the Al-Quds hospital.

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday night that the media director of the Palestinian Red Crescent said Al-Quds Hospital received a warning of a possible bombardment “at any moment”.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said that several missiles hit the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the center of Gaza City, as well as the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital, early on the morning of October 23. Credit: Palestine Red Crescent Society via Storyful