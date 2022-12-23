Footage Shows Russian Authorities Demolishing Mariupol's Drama Theatre

Footage shared on social media by an aide to the Mariupol’s exiled Ukrainian mayor, shows Russian authorities demolishing a ruined theatre in the city on December 23.

In a Telegram post, Petro Andryushchenko accused Russian forces of seeking to cover up the murder of hundreds of civilians when the building was bombed earlier this year.

“The demolition of the ruins of the Drama Theater is an unconditional attempt to hide forever the physical evidence of the largest simultaneous deliberate killing of Ukrainians by the Russians since the beginning of this phase of the war”, he said.

According to Andryushchenko, the Russians were planning to leave the front of the theater intact and destroy the rest of the structure, to build “on the bones of Mariupol’s people.” Storyful cannnot corroborate these claims.

The Ukrainian government said that some 300 people were killed when the building was bombed in March, but an investigation by the Associated Press supported a death toll closer to 600. Storyful has not confirmed either of these figures. Credit: Petr Andryushchenko via Storyful