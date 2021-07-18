Footage Shows Nationals Fans Running For Safety as Police Respond to Shooting

Three people were injured when gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park in Washington on the evening of Saturday, July 17, sending fans running for safety.

At a press conference held later on Saturday, authorities said they believed the shooting was not related to the game and involved individuals in two cars. However, police said one of those wounded was a bystander who was attending Saturday’s Nationals game against the San Diego Padres.

This video, taken after the shooting, shows fans at the stadium running in several directions as law enforcement moves into an area. Credit: Jaime A Varela via Storyful