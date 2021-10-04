Footage Shows Man Throwing Paint on Statue of George Floyd

The New York Police Department has released footage and appealed for information after a newly installed statue of George Floyd in Union Square was defaced by paint on October 3.

The footage shows a man on a skateboard throwing the paint as he passes.

Nearby busts of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police in 2020, did not appear to be defaced.

All three sculptures were opened to the public on October 1. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers via Storyful