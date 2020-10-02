Footage Shows Kittens Tossed From Car Window in Texarkana

Police in Texarkana, Texas, are asking the public for help after an individual was witnessed throwing kittens from a vehicle window on September 15. A driver was also seen running over at least one kitten, which later died.

According to police: “We know that it looks like the kitten might have simply fallen from under the car. However, that doesn’t appear to have been the case. Witnesses there told the Animal Control officer that they saw the people throwing the three kittens out the window.”

Police asked the public to call if they had any information on the vehicle or suspect. Credit: Texarkana Texas Police Department via Storyful