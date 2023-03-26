Footage Shows Extensive Damage After Tornado Ravages Rolling Fork

Damaged buildings and uprooted trees littered parts of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Saturday, March 25, after a life-threatening tornado touched down hit the town the night before.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured after multiple tornadoes tore through western Mississippi, officials said.

On Saturday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in the counties impacted by the severe storms.

The footage filmed by local resident and Twitter user, @chillin662, shows damaged buildings as well as ongoing relief efforts in the small town. Credit: @chillin662 via Storyful