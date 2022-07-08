Foodie Great Danes enjoy BBQ ribs taste test

Maddie and Ellie the Great Danes love being Mom's taste testers. Watch and laugh as Chef Maddie who wasn't in the mood to wear her chef's, was really in the mood to taste test both Maddie & Ellie's bites of bbq ribs. Fast Foodie Maddie swipes Ellie's sample before Ellie can even open her mouth. Mom's easy recipe is low and slow. Cover the slab of ribs with bbq sauce, place them meaty side down and cover the baking dish with foil and back for 2 hours at 325. Flip the ribs over so the meaty side is up & baste the ribs with the sauce, recover with foil & bake for another 1/2 hour. Remove the foil and bake for 30 minutes longer or until the meat is browned. Enjoy tender ribs, with the meat almost falling off the bones.